Bell is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.

Bell is beginning to find his stroke at the plate in July, as he holds a .288/.362/.519 in the month. Nonetheless, he'll head the bench for his first night off since July 4. Jose Osuna will man first base in his place.

