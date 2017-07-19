Pirates' Josh Bell: Hits bench Wednesday
Bell is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.
Bell is beginning to find his stroke at the plate in July, as he holds a .288/.362/.519 in the month. Nonetheless, he'll head the bench for his first night off since July 4. Jose Osuna will man first base in his place.
