Pirates' Josh Bell: Hits first homer of 2017
Bell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- during Wednesday's loss to St. Louis.
Pittsburgh is going to need Bell to continue making a difference at the dish after the 80-game ban Starling Marte was announced Tuesday. Bell showed promise as a rookie last season, and especially by walking more times than he struck out (21:19 BB:K). He sports a mini three-game hitting streak (4-for-12), and with the potential of earning a consistent gig in the top half of the Pirates' lineup, Bell is going to be handed an opportunity to succeed.
