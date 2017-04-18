Pirates' Josh Bell: Importance grows with Marte missing
The Pirates could move Bell back to his natural position in the outfield while Starling Marte (suspension) sits out the next 80 games.
Surprisingly, Bell has struggled more at the plate than in the field. He's slashing .194/.275/.525 in 36 at-bats and the team may look for ways of making him more comfortable. Pittsburgh has several outfield options, including Bell, Adam Frazier, Alen Hanson and Josh Harrison. Top prospect Austin Meadows might also become an option after Super 2 arbitration passes in June. In any event, the Pirates will need Bell -- who went 2-for-4 Monday -- more than ever without Marte in the lineup.
