Bell went 2-for-3 with a homer, two walks and four RBI Friday against the Cardinals.

Bell's 17th of blast of the year was of the walk-off variety, lifting the Pirates to a dramatic 5-2 victory. Despite having a weak batting average, he's provided fantasy managers with a solid .484 slugging percentage, making him a good option as a corner infielder.

