Bell is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.

Bell hasn't had a day off since June 20, so was likely overdue for a maintenance day. He's also hitless in his last two games, so the day of rest will give him an opportunity to hit the reset button. John Jaso will man first base in his stead, giving the Pirates an extra lefty bat in the lineup.

