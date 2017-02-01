Bell's status for Opening Day is up in the air after he underwent a minor knee procedure Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Tribune's Rob Biertempfel reports.

According to the team, it typically takes 2-to-4 weeks to return to baseball activities following a procedure to remove loose body from the knee. This means Bell may not be able to get into spring training games until mid-March, and it's possible the recovery is a bit slower than expected, which could result in Bell starting the year on the DL. He dealt with knee injuries in 2012 and 2014, so that also makes this latest flare up somewhat concerning. His draft day value should be downgraded slightly as a result of this news.