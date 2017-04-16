Bell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

It will be the second time in three games Bell takes a seat, with David Freese moving over to first base this time while Josh Harrison mans the hot corner. Bell was 1-for-3 with a single in Saturday's game, but a .447 season OPS is not helping his case for everyday playing time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories