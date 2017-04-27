Bell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

His sixth-inning blast off Jon Lester, Bell's third homer of the season, proved to be crucial after the Cubs staged a rally in the eighth that brought them to within one run. The switch-hitting first baseman's hit all three of his home runs within the last week, slashing .316/.435/.789 during that stretch, but hitting in the bottom third of the order has limited him to only six RBI in 21 games. With Pittsburgh looking for offense, expect Bell to work his way into a more productive spot in the lineup if he stays locked in.