Bell reported to minicamp at 225 pounds, down from 248 at the beginning of spring training last season, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Bell credited yoga for his weight loss. The 24-year-old hit .273 in 152 plate appearances last season, splitting time between first base and the outfield, though the focus seems to be on using him at first this season. Defense has always been one thing that has been a knock on Bell, but the Pirates will hope his participation in yoga and weight loss will increase his ability in the field, which could result in more consistent playing time.