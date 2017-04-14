Pirates' Josh Bell: Riding bench Friday
Bell is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Cubs, Adam Berry of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bell is batting .143 in 28 at-bats. He's seeing more pitches per plate appearance (4.23) than he did as a rookie (4.06), but he could lose playing time in the short-term if he doesn't find his stroke. The Pirates often remove him in favor of a late-innings defensive replacement at first base. Despite starting eight games, the 24-year-old has completed only three. John Jaso will get the nod at first base Friday at Wrigley Field.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Occupying two-hole Friday•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Turning around slow spring•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Lackluster spring continues•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Gets first taste of Grapefruit League•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Will make spring debut Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...