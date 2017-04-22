Pirates' Josh Bell: Smashes second homer of 2017
Bell went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Friday's victory over the Yankees.
Bell's second homer of the season gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead that they'd never relinquish. After starting out the first half of the month slowly, he's homered in each of his last two games while hitting safely in four straight, but until he puts together some sustained success, he'll likely remain on most leagues waiver wires.
