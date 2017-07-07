Bell went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, two runs and three RBI Thursday in Philadelphia.

Bell's error on a third-inning pickoff attempt allowed a runner to score all the way from first, but he atoned for that mistake with a two-run homer in the very next frame. The first baseman struck again in the decisive three-run eighth, driving in the go-ahead run with a double before coming around to score himself. Bell's now slashing .229/.314/.465 with 42 runs scored and 42 RBI in 85 games.