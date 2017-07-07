Pirates' Josh Bell: Three RBI in 6-3 win
Bell went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, two runs and three RBI Thursday in Philadelphia.
Bell's error on a third-inning pickoff attempt allowed a runner to score all the way from first, but he atoned for that mistake with a two-run homer in the very next frame. The first baseman struck again in the decisive three-run eighth, driving in the go-ahead run with a double before coming around to score himself. Bell's now slashing .229/.314/.465 with 42 runs scored and 42 RBI in 85 games.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...