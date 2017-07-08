Pirates' Josh Harrison: Day off Saturday

Harrison is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Harrison will take a seat after five straight starts while Adam Frazier mans the keystone against Chicago. In the past ten games, Harrison is just 5-for-38 at the plate, and could use the day off to clear his head. The second baseman has had a relatively superb season until the past couple weeks, hitting .275/.356/.424 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 10 stolen bases.