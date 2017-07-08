Pirates' Josh Harrison: Day off Saturday

Harrison is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Harrison will take a seat after five straight starts while Adam Frazier mans the keystone against Chicago. In the past ten games, Harrison is just 5-for-38 at the plate, and could use the day off to clear his head. The second baseman has had a relatively superb season until the past couple weeks, hitting .275/.356/.424 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast