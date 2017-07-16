Play

Pirates' Josh Harrison: Heads to bench

Harrison is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals

Harrison is hitless since the All-Star break, going 0-for-9 with two strikeouts. He'll take a seat Sunday, allowing Adam Frazier to step in from the outfield to man the keystone.

