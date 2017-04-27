Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits leadoff homer Wednesday
Harrison went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.
He led off the game with a homer, continuing a hot streak that has seen Harrison hit safely in seven straight starts while piling up a .391/.462/.609 slash line over his last seven games. With the Pirates looking for all the offense they can get right now, expect the super-utility man to remain in a prominent spot in the batting order.
