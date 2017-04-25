Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leading off Tuesday
Harrison is playing third base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Cubs.
With Adam Frazier (hamstring) on the DL, Harrison will slide up to the top of the order against right-hander Kyle Hendricks. He's 3-for-8 while batting leadoff this season, and given his success last year at the top of the order (.327 with 18 RBI and seven stolen bases in 162 at-bats), it seems he could be a primary option to lead off against right-handed pitchers while Frazier is sidelined.
