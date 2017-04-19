Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leading off Wednesday

Harrison is manning second base and leading off in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

With Adam Frazier getting the day off, Harrison gets a chance to return to the top of the order. The 29-year-old hit .327 with 18 RBI and seven stolen bases out of that spot last season, but has been mainly limited to the bottom of the order this year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories