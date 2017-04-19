Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leading off Wednesday
Harrison is manning second base and leading off in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
With Adam Frazier getting the day off, Harrison gets a chance to return to the top of the order. The 29-year-old hit .327 with 18 RBI and seven stolen bases out of that spot last season, but has been mainly limited to the bottom of the order this year.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Reaches base via beanings barrage•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Available off bench Monday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leaves game after hit by pitch•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.