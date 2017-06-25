Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leaves mark on win over Cards

Harrison went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs during Saturday's win over St. Louis.

None of Harrison's numbers jump off the page, but his cross-category production makes him a valuable fantasy commodity. He's sporing a .294/.374/.463 slash line with nine homers, 26 RBI, nine stolen bases and 32 runs. His consistent playing time will also help him continue to provide serviceable counting stats.