Pirates' Josh Harrison: Looking for big game Saturday

Harrison is hitting 385/.429/.731 with three doubles and two homers in 26 at-bats against Saturday starter Lance Lynn.

Including a three-hit game the Friday before the All-Star break, Harrison is batting only .132 in 38 July at-bats. His matchup against Lynn couldn't come at a better time. The Pirates' lone All-Star could get moved around the infield and outfield more frequently when Starling Marte (suspension) returns Tuesday. It's also possible he loses playing time if his slump continues.