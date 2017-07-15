Play

Pirates' Josh Harrison: Looking for big game Saturday

Harrison is hitting 385/.429/.731 with three doubles and two homers in 26 at-bats against Saturday starter Lance Lynn.

Including a three-hit game the Friday before the All-Star break, Harrison is batting only .132 in 38 July at-bats. His matchup against Lynn couldn't come at a better time. The Pirates' lone All-Star could get moved around the infield and outfield more frequently when Starling Marte (suspension) returns Tuesday. It's also possible he loses playing time if his slump continues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast