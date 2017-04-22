Pirates' Josh Harrison: Not in lineup Saturday
Harrison is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
It appears to be a regular rest day for Harrison, who has caught fire of late to raise his season average to .280. Adam Frazier will take his spot at the cornerstone.
