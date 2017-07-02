Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup Sunday

Harrison is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Harrison has been a consistent source of production in the Pirates' lineup all season, but he'll get the day off after going 0-for-6 at the plate during Saturday's loss. Max Moroff will take over at second base, batting seventh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories