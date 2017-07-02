Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup Sunday
Harrison is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Harrison has been a consistent source of production in the Pirates' lineup all season, but he'll get the day off after going 0-for-6 at the plate during Saturday's loss. Max Moroff will take over at second base, batting seventh.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Reaches base four times Thursday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Strong 2017 shows no signs of slowing•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leaves mark on win over Cards•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Shifting to third base Thursday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Receives Saturday night off•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits eighth homer•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...