Pirates' Josh Harrison: Punchless start to 2017
Harrison went 2-for-4 with two singles Sunday against the Yankees. He stranded three baserunners.
He's seen time at second base (13 games) and third base (six games) but has yet to become part of Pittsburgh's right field shuffle, playing one game in left field. Harrison is batting .291 with two stolen bases in 62 plate appearances, but has only one double and one homer. He's hit seventh or lower in the batting order in over half his starts and has made errors in his last two starts. Harrison has the ability to get hot and carry his fantasy weight but it hasn't happened so far in 2017.
