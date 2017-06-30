Pirates' Josh Harrison: Reaches base four times Thursday

Harrison went 2-for-2 with his 10th stolen base Thursday against the Rays.

He was also hit by a pair of pitches, extending his major-league lead to 18 HBPs. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh's post-game show, Harrison said he's no longer favoring the thumb ligament he tore in 2015 and can cover the entire plate. He's now slashing .296/.377/.461 with nine homers and 10 stolen bases in 328 plate appearances.