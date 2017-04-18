Pirates' Josh Harrison: Reaches base via beanings barrage

Harrison, who went 0-for-1 Monday, was hit by a pair of pitches in his first two at-bats before being removed for a pinch-hitter in St. Louis.

Harrison was plunked by pitches in four consecutive plate appearances (including two at Wrigley Field on Sunday) and Elias Sports Bureau was unable to find another similar instance, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. After playing 128 of 129 games at second base in 2016, Harrison has bounced around second base, third base and left field. He's batting .263 in 38 at-bats with one homer and two stolen bases. With hot-hitting Adam Frazier comfortable at second base, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harrison see continued time at third and in the outfield.