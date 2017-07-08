Pirates' Josh Harrison: Slumping into Mid-Season Classic

Harrison went 0-for-4 against the Cubs on Friday, giving him two hits in 28 July at-bats.

The All-Star could sit Saturday with Jake Arrieta on the mound. Harrison is 2-for-23 versus Arrieta. Since June 28, he's been hit by nearly as many pitches (four) as hits he's collected (five). The mid-season break can't get here soon enough for Harrison.

