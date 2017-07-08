Pirates' Josh Harrison: Slumping into Midsummer Classic
Harrison went 0-for-4 against the Cubs on Friday, giving him two hits in 28 July at-bats.
The All-Star could sit Saturday with Jake Arrieta on the mound, as Harrison is 2-for-23 versus the pitcher. Since June 28, he's been hit by nearly as many pitches (four) as hits he's collected (five). The midseason break can't get here soon enough for Harrison.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Day off Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Smiles after long-awaited hit•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Reaches base four times Thursday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Strong 2017 shows no signs of slowing•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leaves mark on win over Cards•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...