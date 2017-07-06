Pirates' Josh Harrison: Smiles after long-awaited hit
Harrison snapped an 0-for-21 slide with a ninth-inning single Wednesday against the Phillies.
Interestingly, he was recently moved from the second spot to leadoff, a change which could've disrupted his routine. Regardless, the Pirates' lone All-Star representative continues to enjoy his finest season since 2014, slashing .280/.360/.433. Harrison is 2-for-6 against Thursday starter Jeremy Hellickson.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Reaches base four times Thursday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Strong 2017 shows no signs of slowing•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leaves mark on win over Cards•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Shifting to third base Thursday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Receives Saturday night off•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...