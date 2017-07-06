Pirates' Josh Harrison: Smiles after long-awaited hit

Harrison snapped an 0-for-21 slide with a ninth-inning single Wednesday against the Phillies.

Interestingly, he was recently moved from the second spot to leadoff, a change which could've disrupted his routine. Regardless, the Pirates' lone All-Star representative continues to enjoy his finest season since 2014, slashing .280/.360/.433. Harrison is 2-for-6 against Thursday starter Jeremy Hellickson.