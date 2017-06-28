Pirates' Josh Harrison: Strong 2017 shows no signs of slowing

Harrison went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

His ninth-inning double helped Pittsburgh erase a two-run, ninth-inning deficit. Harrison's .374 OPS is 50 points above his career average (.324). He needs one walk to match his career high (22) and he leads the NL with 16 HBPs. Harrison continues to play exclusively at second base in June, but that figures to change when Starling Marte returns in mid-July, pushing current left fielder Adam Frazier into a part-time role, which could include second base on occasion.

