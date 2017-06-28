Pirates' Josh Harrison: Strong 2017 shows no signs of slowing
Harrison went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
His ninth-inning double helped Pittsburgh erase a two-run, ninth-inning deficit. Harrison's .374 OPS is 50 points above his career average (.324). He needs one walk to match his career high (22) and he leads the NL with 16 HBPs. Harrison continues to play exclusively at second base in June, but that figures to change when Starling Marte returns in mid-July, pushing current left fielder Adam Frazier into a part-time role, which could include second base on occasion.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leaves mark on win over Cards•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Shifting to third base Thursday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Receives Saturday night off•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits eighth homer•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Good times continue to roll•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Collects two hits Thursday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...