Pirates' Josh Lindblom: Activated from DL, sent to Triple-A
Lindblom (side) was activated from the disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Lindblom posted a 7.84 ERA across 10.1 innings before landing on the DL earlier in the season, so he'll head back to Indianapolis until the Pirates need some extra length out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Lindblom: Will start rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Lindblom: Heading to disabled list•
-
Pirates' Josh Lindblom: Called up by Pirates•
-
Pirates' Josh Lindblom: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Pirates' Josh Lindblom: Looking good in spring training•
-
Pirates' Josh Lindblom: Signs NRI deal with Pirates•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...