Lindblom (side) was activated from the disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Lindblom posted a 7.84 ERA across 10.1 innings before landing on the DL earlier in the season, so he'll head back to Indianapolis until the Pirates need some extra length out of the bullpen.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories