Nicasio and the Pirates avoided arbitration and agreed to a $3.65 million deal on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The Pirates gave Nicasio a try in the rotation in 2016, hoping he could be another bargain-bin reclamation project, before eventually moving him back into the bullpen. While he might not be a real starter, he put up a 2.96 ERA after his return to the bullpen, so he seems to be at least an effective reliever.