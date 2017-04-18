Nicasio has allowed two runs and seven hits over 5.2 innings to start the season.

Nicasio has pitched only one clean inning this season, but has limited the damage along the way. Still, the 30-year-old figures to be an important piece of Pittsburgh's bullpen in 2017. After moving to the bullpen last season, Nicasio went 5-2 with a 3.88 ERA, while striking out 75 batters in 55.2 innings.