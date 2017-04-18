Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Decent start to 2017
Nicasio has allowed two runs and seven hits over 5.2 innings to start the season.
Nicasio has pitched only one clean inning this season, but has limited the damage along the way. Still, the 30-year-old figures to be an important piece of Pittsburgh's bullpen in 2017. After moving to the bullpen last season, Nicasio went 5-2 with a 3.88 ERA, while striking out 75 batters in 55.2 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Set to start season as reliever•
-
Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Avoids arbitration with Pirates•
-
Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Bullpen outings a relief•
-
Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Firing up the pen•
-
Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Gets win in relief Saturday•
-
Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Nets second win in week Tuesday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...