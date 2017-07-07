Nicasio struck out one in a perfect inning to nail down his first save Thursday in Philadelphia.

Nicasio turned in an excellent ninth-inning performance in this 6-3 win with Felipe Rivero unavailable after closing back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. While he does have three blown saves, the righty's 2.54 ERA and 9.23 K/9 have him next in line for the closer role should Tony Watson's replacement start to falter.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast