Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Earns first save with 1-2-3 ninth
Nicasio struck out one in a perfect inning to nail down his first save Thursday in Philadelphia.
Nicasio turned in an excellent ninth-inning performance in this 6-3 win with Felipe Rivero unavailable after closing back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. While he does have three blown saves, the righty's 2.54 ERA and 9.23 K/9 have him next in line for the closer role should Tony Watson's replacement start to falter.
