Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Agrees to participate in treatment program
Kang agreed to participate in an alcohol treatment program a joint panel recommended to him following his third DUI arrest in December, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Bill Brink reports.
Participation in the program was voluntary, but it could help reduce any possible punishment from the MLB. Kang was previously expected to report to spring training on time, but it's unknown whether this announcement will have any impact on Kang's attendance for the Pirates' first full-squad workout on Feb. 17.
