Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Appeals hearing set for late May
Kang will have an appeals hearing regarding his work visa on May 25th, Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.
Kang was arrested in December for DUI, his third such offense. Thanks to that and the eight-month suspended sentence he received, Kang has not been able to secure a work visa. Earlier reports have suggested that Kang would need three or four weeks at extended spring training before he would be ready. Given this new date for his appeal, Kang will struggle to make it back to the majors by July.
