Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said he expects Kang to be ready to go for spring training, Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Huntington also indicated that the organization won't fully know if Kang is available until the time actually comes when he arrives. He is still awaiting the outcome of his initial evaluation by MLB's Treatment Board after being charged with his third DUI in eight years in South Korea. Only time will tell, and Huntington stayed mostly noncommittal about his status.