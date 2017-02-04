Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: More news expected soon
According to a Korean news outlet, Kang has been formally charged for his third episode of drunk driving and could be compelled to appear in Korean court at some point in the coming months, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
It's also possible that Kang might still receive his judgment remotely, meaning that he could stay in the United States during the case. An actual date determining when Kang's case goes to court is expected to be announced in the coming days. The Pirates are letting Major League Baseball drive the process for his discipline. Kang could miss time even if the Korean courts let him go. As a result, it would be surprising to see Kang put in a full season of baseball in 2017.
