Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: No news is bad news
Commissioner Rob Manfred has no new updates or information regarding Kang (suspension). "I don't know the current status of the situation except I know he doesn't have a visa," Manfred told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Manfred and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said their offices have attempted to aid the Pirates in presenting a solid case for Kang to be granted a United States visa, but have nothing to report. Clark also declined to speculate on whether Kang might be allowed to play in 2018. "I'm not going to be able to get into anything going on there," Clark said. "There's a process in place, we stay connected to the process. We're hopeful that as the process works its way through that things will settle a bit." Kang is unlikely to return before season's end and is questionable for the start of 2018.
More News
