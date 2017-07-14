Play

Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Not expected in majors this year

General manager Neal Huntington said the Pirates can "pretty much eliminate the thought" that Kang will play in the major leagues in 2017, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The third baseman's legal issues in South Korea have prevented him from acquiring a work visa to come to the United States. Kang's contract ends after next season with a club option for 2019, but for future roster management, the Pirates are proceeding as if Kang will not be in the picture. Fantasy players should do the same.

