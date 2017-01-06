Pirates president Frank Coonelly declined to say whether Kang's status could be cleared up by the start of spring training, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "Our sole focus at this point is helping Kang address any issues that he needs to address to be the person and the player that we know him to be," Coonelly said.

Kang is awaiting the outcome of his initial evaluation by MLB's Treatment board after being charged with a third DUI in eight years in South Korea. He's expected to enter a voluntary treatment facility, which could serve as a mitigating factor to whatever disciplinary punishment the Pirates and the commissioner's office determine to be appropriate.