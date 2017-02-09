Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Trial date scheduled
Kang's trial date for DUI charges has been set for Feb. 22 by a Central District Court in South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.
This will come five days after the Pirates' first official workout for position players. Kang has to appear on the court date to address his third DUI-related offense, but his legal team could file a request to move the hearing. Kang, who has already confirmed he will participate in Major League Baseball's treatment program, has not received discipline from the league office. With his status for 2017 in limbo, it's best for any fantasy buyers to take a cautious, low-commitment approach.
