Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Off to good start at High-A
Hayes (ribs) is slashing .280/.357/.440 through six games with High-A Bradenton.
The top prospect's season was cut short last year due to a broken rib incurred during a rehab stint, but he seems to be back to his past self in the early-going of 2017. Hayes already has two triples, six runs and four RBI in just 25 at-bats, so he seems to be doing his best to warrant a trip up to Double-A Altoona toward the end of the season.
