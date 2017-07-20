Kramer broke his hand in June after being hit by a pitch, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Kramer was having a really solid year with Double-A Altoona before being placed on the disabled list June 11, batting .297 with six home runs to earn on a spot in the Eastern League All-Star Game. He hasn't been able to receive any action since then, a tough blow for a young prospect who had been exceeding expectations before the injury.