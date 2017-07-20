Kramer broke his hand in June after being hit by a pitch, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Kramer was having a really solid year with Double-A Altoona before being placed on the disabled list June 11, batting .297 with six home runs to earn on a spot in the Eastern League All-Star Game. He hasn't been able to receive any action since then, a tough blow for a young prospect who had been exceeding expectations before the injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast