Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Pitch broke hand in June
Kramer broke his hand in June after being hit by a pitch, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.
Kramer was having a really solid year with Double-A Altoona before being placed on the disabled list June 11, batting .297 with six home runs to earn on a spot in the Eastern League All-Star Game. He hasn't been able to receive any action since then, a tough blow for a young prospect who had been exceeding expectations before the injury.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...