Newman was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

The first-round draft pick (2015) didn't overwhelm anyone with the bat at Double-A this season, as his slash line was just .259/.310/.359. Newman was heralded as a solid middle infield prospect after mashing at the lower levels of the minor leagues, but his prospect shine has faded a bit after showing little power and posting a rough batting average in a repeat of the Double-A level.