Pirates' Lisalverto Bonilla: Designated for assignment
Bonilla was designated for assignment on Thursday.
Bonilla was designated for assignment to make room for newly acquired reliever Pat Light. The 26-year-old originally signed with Pittsburgh this past November after spending all of 2016 in the Dodgers' organization.
