Pirates' Max Moroff: Gets look in leadoff role
Moroff will start at second base and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Rays.
Regular leadoff man and left-handed hitter Adam Frazier will take a seat with southpaw Blake Snell on the mound for the Rays, so Moroff will benefit from favorable positioning in the lineup while starting for the first time since June 22. Moroff is regarded as one of the better position prospects in the Pirates' system, but he's gotten off to a poor start to his big-league career, recording just three hits in 26 at-bats.
