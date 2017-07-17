Moroff went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over St. Louis.

The youngster posted strong numbers at Triple-A Indianapolis with a .269/.385/.569 slash line before being recalled to the Pirates. Moroff hadn't had much success until Sunday and now owns an underwhelming .379 OPS with just five hits through 59 plate appearances. He also projects to continue seeing just semi-regular at-bats moving forward, so his fantasy value is capped.