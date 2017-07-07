Pirates' Max Moroff: Struggles continue Thursday
Moroff went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.
Despite leading the International League with 13 homers at the time of his recall, Moroff has looked overmatched with Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old is slashing .095/.204/.119 in 49 plate appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sent back to Triple-A if he doesn't soon find his batting stroke.
