Moroff is 2-for-17 since being recalled from Triple-A at the beginning of June.

Brought up mostly for infield depth, Moroff hasn't seen much action in a utility role for the Pirates. He's only appeared in 10 of of the team's 20 games since his promotion, four times as a pinch hitter and once as a defensive replacement. He hit .269 in an everyday role with Triple-A Indianapolis, suggesting that the batting average should increase if he can ever find a way to gather more consistent playing time.