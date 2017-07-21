Pirates' Mitch Keller: Hit on leg by line drive, removed from game Thursday
Keller exited Thursday's outing after being struck on the shin by a comebacker.
There's still no word on the severity of Keller's injury, but this is certainly a concerning development for one of the Pirates' top prospects. More updates on Keller's status will be provided as more details become available in the coming days.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Makes first appearance since mid-May•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Tabbed for rehab start Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Not yet close to returning•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: On DL with back strain•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Pulled early with back tightness•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Off to strong start•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...