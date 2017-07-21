Keller exited Thursday's outing after being struck on the shin by a comebacker.

There's still no word on the severity of Keller's injury, but this is certainly a concerning development for one of the Pirates' top prospects. More updates on Keller's status will be provided as more details become available in the coming days.

