Ogando was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates picked up some bullpen help Friday by claiming the recently DFA'd Ogando. He notched a 2.30 ERA to go with a 1.15 WHIP over 14 relief appearances (15.2 IP) with the Marlins in 2016. He figures to slot in as a middle reliever for the Pirates provided that he breaks camp with a spot on the 25-man roster. The Pirates designated Jason Rogers for assignment in a corresponding move Friday.